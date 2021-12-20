Photo from Arlyn Dela Cruz's Facebook page

MANILA — Journalist-filmmaker Arlyn dela Cruz passed away on Monday after a long battle with colon cancer, her daughters confirmed.

"Earlier today, our mother passed away after six years of battling colon cancer," Dela Cruz's daughters Katrina Greta and Dominique said in a Facebook post.

"During those years, she has produced, written and directed several films, had two art exhibits and continued her relentless pursuit for the truth," they said.

Dela Cruz's daughters said their mother's disease "did not conquer her zest for life and adventure."

"She approached every new day armed with her razor-sharp wit and creativity," they said.

"We will share details of her wake as soon as they are finalized," they added.

Dela Cruz served as a field anchor, senior reporter, and news bureau chief of ABS-CBN News.

She also worked for the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Inquirer Radio, Radio Mindanao Network, and NET-25.

Outside of journalism, Dela Cruz also ventured into film, directing features such as "Bubog," which made headlines after actor Baron Geisler peed on costar Ping Medina while shooting one of the scenes.