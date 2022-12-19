CPP-NPA won't declare holiday ceasefire

Communist rebels celebrate the 49th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of the Philippines. Mark Saludes, ABS-CBN News

The Communist Party of the Philippines will not seek a ceasefire with state forces this holiday season following the death of its founder, Jose Maria Sison.

In a statement from the CPP information bureau, the CPP Central Committee said there will be no ceasefire during the holidays including the CPP 54th anniversary on December 26 amid mourning over the passing of Ka Joma.

"There is absolutely no reason to declare a ceasefire to mark the holidays

and the upcoming 54th Party anniversary," the communist group said, adding that armed troops continue to be deployed in areas where there are mining operations, expansion of plantations, foreign-funded infrastructure projects including dams and roads, and other big business operations that are being opposed by local communities.

The CPP said its armed wing, the New People's Army, has been authorized to launch tactical offensives against state forces.

"The NPA must demonstrate in a concentrated form the people's outrage

against the AFP and political repression, socioeconomic oppression and

national treachery under the US-Marcos regime, and strengthen their

determination to fight back against state terrorism and carry forward their

revolutionary struggles," the CPP said.

The conflict between the communist rebels, through CPP's armed wing New People's Army (NPA), and the Philippine government has been ongoing for over 5 decades now.

It is considered one of the longest insurgencies in the world.

CPP Chief Information Officer Marco Valbuena earlier said CPP founder Sison died at 8:40 p.m. on Friday (Philippine time) in The Netherlands, where he had lived in self-imposed exile. Cause of death was not specified.

"The greatest Filipino of the past century bereaved us peacefully last night," Valbuena said of Sison, who established the CPP in December 1968.

The Department of National Defense (DND) said the death of Sison is a "symbol of the crumbling hierarchy of the CPP-NPA-NDF."

It called on the communist fighters "to turn their backs on the violent and false ideology" of the revolutionary organization.

"A new era without Jose Maria Sison dawns for the Philippines, and we will all be the better for it. The greatest stumbling block of peace for the Philippines is gone; let us now give peace a chance," the DND said in a statement.

In 2019, former President Rodrigo Duterte terminated all peace negotiations with the communist rebels and instead created a task force in a bid to quash the insurgency.

Before leaving his office, Duterte said it is up to the next president whether the government will pursue another round of peace talks with the CPP.

With Agence France-Presse