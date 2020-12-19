'Vicky' triggers floods, landslides in parts of Visayas, Mindanao; at least 2 dead

MANILA (UPDATE) Heavy rains brought by Tropical Depression Vicky have caused flooding and landslides in some parts of the Visayas and Mindanao, leaving at least 2 dead in Leyte and homes in coastal areas either damaged or destroyed just days before Christmas.

This, as the storm continued on its track crossing Mindanao, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

In its 8 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA said Vicky was last spotted at 7 a.m. 240 kilometers west of Dipolog City in Zamboanga del Norte or 285 km east southeast of Puerto Princesa City in Palawan.

The storm is moving westward at 25 kph. It is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm once it reaches the West Philippine Sea.

PAGASA said it could make landfall in Palawan by Saturday afternoon or evening, before exiting the Philippine area of responsibility by Sunday.

On Saturday, PAGASA said moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over CALABARZON, Bicol Region, Visayas, Aurora, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, and the northern and central portions of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are forecast over Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, and the rest of Central Luzon, MIMAROPA and Cordillera Administrative Region.

Vicky has triggered flooding and landslides in several areas in Leyte, Cebu, Agusan del Sur, and Davao de Oro as it crossed the archipelago starting Friday.

In Lapu-Lapu City, 76 houses by the shore were damaged and swept into the sea forcing around 300 residents to evacuate.

Two residents, both seniors, were meanwhile killed in a landslide in Mahaplag, Leyte, authorities said. One minor was rescued.

On Friday, a landslide was reported in Monkayo town in Davao de Oro while several areas in Agusan del Sur have been submerged in water.

PAGASA continued to warn about flooding, including flash floods, and rain-induced landslides during heavy or prolonged rainfall, especially in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.

It added that nearby areas may also experience flooding in the absence of rainfall due to surface runoff or swelling of river channels.

LUZON

Northern and central portions of Palawan (Araceli, Dumaran, Taytay, El Nido, San Vicente, Roxas, Puerto Princesa City, Aborlan, Narra, Quezon, Sofronio Espanola) including Calamian, Cuyo, Cagayancillo, and Kalayaan Islands

VISAYAS

Negros Oriental

Central and southern portions of Negros Occidental (Bacolod City, La Castellana, Murcia, La Carlota City, Bago City, Pulupandan, Valladolid, Pontevedra, San Enrique, Moises Padilla, Hinigaran, Isabela, Binalbagan, Himamaylan City, Kabankalan City, Ilog, Candoni, Sipalay City, Hinoba-An, Cauayan)

Guimaras

Southern portion of Iloilo (Dumangas, Zarraga, New Lucena, Cabatuan, Maasin, Leganes, Santa Barbara, Pavia, Iloilo City, Oton, San Miguel, Alimodian, Leon, Tigbauan, Tubungan, Guimbal, Igbaras, Miagao, San Joaquin)

Southern portion of Antique (Anini-Y, Tobias Fornier, Hamtic, Sibalom, San Jose, San Remigio, Patnongon, Belison, Valderrama)

MINDANAO

Central portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Siayan, Manukan, Jose Dalman, Sindangan, Bacungan, Godod, Liloy, Salug, Tampilisan, Kalawit, Labason, Gutalac, Baliguian, Siocon, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas)

Western portion of Zamboanga Sibugay (Tungawan, Roseller Lim, Titay, Ipil, Naga, Kabasalan)

PAGASA also warned the combined effects of the surge of the northeast monsoon and Vicky will bring rough to very rough seas (2.5 to 4.5 m) in these areas in the next 24 hours:

entire seaboard of Northern Luzon

entire seaboard of Aurora

eastern seaboard of Quezon, including Polillo Islands

entire seaboard of Camarines Norte

northern seaboard of Camarines Sur

northern and eastern seaboards of Catanduanes

eastern seaboard of Albay, including Rapu-Rapu Islands

eastern seaboard of Sorsogon

northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Samar

eastern seaboard of Eastern Samar, including Homonhon Island

eastern seaboard of Dinagat Islands

eastern seaboard of Surigao del Norte

seaboard of Surigao del Sur

eastern seaboard of Davao Oriental

Sea travel is risky over these waters especially for small sea vessels.

President monitoring, DSWD ready

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said President Rodrigo Duterte "continues to monitor" updates on the storm and that government agencies were ready for response.

"We laud the local government units (LGUs) of the affected areas for their timely pro-active preparation as well as their readiness in responding to the effects of the TD Vicky in their localities," he said in a statement.

He said the Department of Social Welfare and Development have funds and stockpiles of aid amounting to P779.96 million, including 230,191 family food packs.

The Department of Health (DOH) has medicine ready in affected provinces while the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has teams "now on scene already conducting clearing operations."

Some 1,590 search and rescue personnel have been deployed by the Philippine National Police in affected areas as of Saturday morning, Roque said.

"We ask the public, especially those living in the affected areas to stay calm, remain vigilant and be ready to evacuate in case local authorities advise them to do so. Regularly monitor government advisories and weather updates for more information," he said.