Vicky inundates parts of Mindanao, displaces families

Heavy rains caused by Tropical Depression Vicky triggered flooding and landslides in various parts of Mindanao on Friday.

Several houses in Purok 3, Barangay Poblacion, Rosario town, Agusan Del Sur, were submerged in floodwaters.

Even the market area and jeepney terminal in Rosario were also affected based on photos taken by Albert Pamonag.

“Halos naapawan na po ang lahat ng bahay at paninda nila. May mga tao na pilit na sinasalba ‘yung mga gamit nila,” said Pamonag.

In Prosperidad town, Agusan Del Sur and Bayugan City residential areas were also inundated..

Overflowing water also damaged agricultural crops in Pantukan town, Davao Del Oro. Residents fled their houses, with some even trying to save their livestock.

In Nabunturan town, Davao Del Oro, which was also battered by continuous rains, over 100 residents took shelter in nearby schools.

A landslide was also reported in Sitio Depot, Barangay Upper Ulip, Monkayo town, Friday morning.

Rescue teams also rushed to Bislig City, Surigao Del Sur to help residents who were trapped by waist high flood waters.

Local government units in Mindanao were conducting survey and assessment of the damage caused by Vicky.

In PAGASA’s 8 p.m. bulletin, Friday, Vicky accelerated as it moved over Esperanza town, Agusan Del Sur, hours after it made its first landfall, the state weather bureau said.

PAGASA said the center of the weather disturbance was seen in the vicinity of Esperanza as of 7 p.m., moving northwestward with a speed of 30 kilometers per hour.

It is forecast to move west-northwestward or northwestward as it passes over the Mindanao landmass.

It is also possible for the tropical depression to emerge over the Bohol Sea, pass near Siquijor or Misamis Occidental and pass close or make another landfall over southern Negros Occidental late Friday or early Saturday. — With a report from Hernel Tocmo