PAGASA: Vicky barrels toward Sulu Sea, may hit Siquijor-Negros area en route

Tropical depression Vicky as of 10:40 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Courtesy of PAGASA

MANILA - Tropical depression Vicky traversed Bohol Sea and could make landfall in the Siquijor-Negros Oriental area or the Misamis Occidental-Zamboanga del Norte area before reaching Sulu Sea, state weather bureau PAGASA said Friday.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Vicky was last spotted at 10 p.m. approximately 75 km west northwest of El Salvador City, Misamis Oriental, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and 70 kph gusts while moving west northwestward at 40 kph.

The weather bureau said it would likely remain a tropical depression as it crosses the country, and could intensify once it hits the West Philippine Sea.

Vicky was expected to cross the northern or central portion of Palawan on Saturday afternoon or night, and is likely to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Sunday afternoon or night, PAGASA said.

Between Friday night and Saturday night, heavy to intense rains were expected to prevail over Eastern Visayas, while moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will fall on the southern portion of Quezon, Bicol Region, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Norte, Camiguin, the northern and central portions of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands, and the rest of Visayas.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains, meanwhile, might be experienced in the rest of Caraga, the rest of Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Oriental Mindoro, the rest of Quezon, Aurora, mainland Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, and Ifugao.

PAGASA said flooding, including flash floods, and rain-induced landslides could occur in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards during rainfall.

Between Saturday evening and Sunday evening, heavy to intense rains were expected to fall on Bicol Region while moderate to heavy with at times intense rains could prevail over Quezon, mainland Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, the northern and central portion of Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands, Oriental Mindoro, and Eastern Visayas

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains, meanwhile, were to be experienced in Antique, Aklan, and the rest of Calabarzon and Mimaropa.

Areas under tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS #1) will have strong breeze to near gale conditions, with 30-60 kph winds prevailing or expected in 36 hours, during the passage of the tropical cyclone.

But PAGASA said gusty conditions were likely over most of Luzon and Visayas that were not under TCWS, especially in coastal and mountainous areas, due to the surge of the northeast monsoon or amihan.

Areas under TCWS #1 were:

LUZON

the northern and central portions of Palawan (Araceli, Dumaran, Taytay, El Nido, San Vicente, Roxas, Puerto Princesa City, Aborlan, Narra, Quezon) including Calamian, Cuyo, Cagayancillo, and Kalayaan Islands

VISAYAS

the central and southern portions of Cebu (Tuburan, Carmen, Asturias, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordoba, Balamban, Cebu City, Talisay City, Minglanilla, Toledo City, Pinamungahan, Naga City, San Fernando, Aloguinsan, Carcar, Barili, Sibonga, Dumanjug, Ronda, Alcantara, Moalboal, Argao, Dalaguete, Badian, Alegria, Alcoy, Boljoon, Oslob, Malabuyoc, Ginatilan, Samboan, Santander)

Bohol

Siquijor

Negros Oriental

Negros Occidental

Guimaras

the central and southern portions of Iloilo (Ajuy, Barotac Viejo, San Enrique, San Rafael, Passi City, Bingawan, Calinog, Lambunao, Janiuay, Banate, Anilao, Dingle, Duenas, Badiangan, Barotac Nuevo, Zarraga, Pototan, Dumangas, Mina, New Lucena, Santa Barbara, Leganes, Iloilo City, Pavia, Cabatuan, Maasin, Alimodian, San Miguel, Leon, Oton, Tigbauan, Tubungan, Guimbal, Igbaras, Miagao, San Joaquin)

the southern portion of Antique (Valderrama, San Remigio, Sibalom, Hamtic, Tobias Fornier, Anini-Y, Bugasong, Laua-An, Patnongon, San Jose, Belison)

MINDANAO

Misamis Oriental

Misamis Occidental

Lanao del Norte

Bukidnon

Camiguin

Lanao del Sur

the northwestern portion of North Cotabato (Pigkawayan, Libungan, Banisilan, Carmen, Midsayap, Aleosan, Alamada)

the northern portion of Maguindanao (Datu Odin Sinsuat, Kabuntalan, Northern Kabuntalan, Sultan Kudarat, Sultan Mastura, Parang, Matanog, Barira, Buldon)

Cotabato City

the northern and central portions of Zamboanga del Norte (Siocon, Baliguian, Gutalac, Kalawit, Labason, Tampilisan, Liloy, Godod, Bacungan, Salug, Sindangan, Siayan, Manukan, Jose Dalman, Sergio Osmena Sr., Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Dipolog City, Pinan, Mutia, La Libertad, Polanco, Rizal, Sibutad, Dapitan City)

Zamboanga del Sur

Zamboanga Sibugay

Residents of affected areas were cautioned against very light to medium damage to structures and agriculture.

PAGASA also warned of the combined effects of the surge of the amihan and Vicky, which will bring rough to very rough seas, with waves of 2.5 m up to 4.5, over the entire seaboards of northern Luzon, the seaboard of Aurora, the eastern seaboard of Quezon including Polillo Islands, the seaboard of Camarines Norte, the northern seaboard of Camarines Sur, the northern and eastern seaboards of Catanduanes, the eastern seaboard of Albay including Rapu-Rapu Islands, the eastern seaboard of Sorsogon, the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Samar, the eastern seaboard of Eastern Samar including Homonhon Island, the eastern seaboard of Dinagat Islands, the eastern seaboard of Surigao del Norte, the seaboard of Surigao del Sur, and the eastern seaboard of Davao Oriental in the next 24 hours.

Moderate to rough seas with waves of 2 m to 4 m will also be experienced over the coastal waters of areas under TCWS #1, the seaboard of Agusan del Norte, and the remaining seaboards of Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Islands.

PAGASA warned mariners and seafarers that travel is risky over these waters especially for small sea vessels.

Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for more updates

RELATED VIDEO