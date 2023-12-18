MANILA — Sen. Chiz Escudero on Monday said employees of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) would not be affected by a proposed policy allowing reimbursement of passengers who missed their flights due to long immigration assessment.

Under the 2024 General Appropriations Bill (GAB), the reimbursement fund will come from the excess income of the Immigration bureau that is being returned annually to the National Treasury.

Escudero said salaries and benefits of BI officers would remain intact and untouched.

“Any diminution from the salary and augmentation of BI personnel is illegal and unauthorized... The money to refund offloaded passengers will not come from/nor will it be deducted from BI personnel,” he stressed.

“I will look closely into this to ensure that the intent and mandate of Congress regarding this is followed to the letter.”



According to BI records, a total of 32,404 Filipino passengers were not allowed to proceed with their flights last year, of which 472 were found to be victims of human trafficking or illegal recruitment.