BI prevents alleged trafficking of 3 Pinays en route Singapore

MANILA — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) intercepted last week 3 Filipinos who were attempting to leave the country to work in Singapore without proper documentation.

The individuals attempted to board a flight to Singapore claiming they were co-workers set to vacation in the Asian destination.



“They had gone to great lengths to conceal their true purpose, presenting themselves as co-workers on a 3-day holiday," BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said in a statement.

However, an examination by immigration officials during secondary inspection raised suspicions.



Upon verification, it was revealed that the 3 Filipinas individuals held active work permits for hotel jobs in Singapore.



The victims eventually admitted to learning about the job opportunity through a Facebook group, and travel documents were sent to them by an internet acquaintance for printing.



All three passengers were turned over to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking for further investigation.

