Home  >  News

BI prevents alleged trafficking of 3 Pinays en route Singapore

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 13 2023 06:06 PM

MANILA — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) intercepted last week 3 Filipinos who were attempting to leave the country to work in Singapore without proper documentation. 

The individuals attempted to board a flight to Singapore claiming they were co-workers set to vacation in the Asian destination.
 
“They had gone to great lengths to conceal their true purpose, presenting themselves as co-workers on a 3-day holiday," BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said in a statement.

However, an examination by immigration officials during secondary inspection raised suspicions.
 
Upon verification, it was revealed that the 3 Filipinas individuals held active work permits for hotel jobs in Singapore.
 
The victims eventually admitted to learning about the job opportunity through a Facebook group, and travel documents were sent to them by an internet acquaintance for printing.
 
All three passengers were turned over to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking for further investigation.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  BI   Bureau of Immigration   Immigration   Singapore   human trafficking   trafficking  