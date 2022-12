It is now official: Baliuag, Bulacan is now a city.

In a plebiscite held on Saturday, 17,814 or 75.8 percent of the total voters voted in favor of the Cityhood of Baliuag.

Meanwhile 5,702 or 24.2 percent voted No.

The voter turnout was low as only 23,562 out of 10,8572 registered voters went out to participate in the poll.