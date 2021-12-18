PAGASA

MANILA— Typhoon Odette intensified as it moved closer to the Kalayaan Island Group on Saturday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

As of 10:00 a.m., the storm was 380 kilometers west northwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan with maximum sustained winds of up to 155 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 190 kph. It was moving westward at 25 kph.

PAGASA warned of heavy to torrential rains over the Kalayaan Islands, while moderate to heavy rains were expected over northern and eastern portions of Cagayan, the eastern portion of Isabela, Apayao, Aurora, and the Northern portion of Quezon.

It said there would be light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Nueva Ecija, Northern Samar, and the rest of Cagayan, Isabela, and Quezon.

Scattered to widespread flooding including flash floods and rain-induced landslides are expected in these areas.

PAGASA also said destructive typhoon-force winds strong enough to heavily damage structures will be experienced in the Kalayaan Islands, which are under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 3. A moderate to high risk of storm surge and coastal flooding is also expected in the area.

No area is currently under Storm Signal No. 2.

Area under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3:

Kalayaan Group of Islands

Area under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1:

Western portion of Palawan

PAGASA said it expects Odette to continue moving west northwestward over the West Philippine Sea, and may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday afternoon.

Odette has killed at least 12 people, according to National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council Executive Director Ricardo Jalad. This figure is expected to increase as communication lines are restored and more reports of casualties come in from affected areas.

PAGASA will release its next update on Typhoon Odette later on Saturday at 5:00 p.m.