ILOILO CITY - Rosalyn Cabarte was looking forward to celebrate her 55th birthday and Christmas eve with her family by the beach next week, but after Typhoon Odette ravaged Iloilo City, their family would now have to spend the holidays at the cemetery.

At around 11 p.m. on December 16, the city felt the storm's strong winds: several roofs were stripped from houses, electric posts were toppled, and decades-old trees uprooted.

In the Cabarte's shanty in Sambag village in Jaro district, Rosalyn was fast asleep while her common-law partner Raynaldo Gustino sipped his coffee, his midnight snack after returning from a trip upstream to check if there was a need for their family to evacuate to higher ground.

Rosalyn Cabarte was supposed to celebrate her 55th birthday on Christmas eve, but her life ended unexpectedly after her shanty was flattened by a bamboo clump uprooted by #OdettePH pic.twitter.com/RbJrQXupKd — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) December 17, 2021

"Akala ko hindi na namin kailangan lumikas kasi mahina lang naman yung ulan, hindi naman tumataas yung ilog," Gustino told ABS-CBN News.

(I though we did not need to evacuate because the rains were not heavy, the river was not rising.)

Gustino said a strong gust was suddenly followed by a loud thump, and the next thing he knew, he and Rosalyn were buried alive.

"Bigla-bigla may malakas na hangin, natumba yung buong kawayan sa bahay namin.. Bumagsak yung bubong ng bahay namin," he said.

(Suddenly, there was a strong wing, an entire clump of bamboo fell on our house... The roof of our house fell upon us.)

"Hindi na ako makagalaw... Tiningnan ko yung kasama ko, tumawag pa siya sakin, sabi niya, 'Pa.' Tapos 'yun lang. Hindi ko na siya nakita," he said.

(I couldn't move... I looked at my partner and she even called out to me saying, 'Pa.' Then that's it. I never saw her again.)

Watch more on iWantTFC

The 64-year-old man, a scrawny scrap collector, said he clawed through dirt and mud to dig his way out of the rubble.

After heaving the last debris that blocked his path, Gustino said nothing was still in sight. Over half of Iloilo City suffered a power outage that evening as the storm toppled several electricity posts in various districts.

He shouted for help and when their son Ryan - who lives next door - came out, Gustino pointed at the pile of bamboo and mud that killed his common-law wife.

"Noong dumating ang anak ko, nawalan ako ng hininga, hindi ko na alam ang nangyari," said the man, who has been taking shelter in their village's hall hours after he was discharged from the hospital.

(When my son came, I ran out of breath, I didn't know what happened.)

Rosalyn Caberte is Iloilo City’s lone fatality due to #OdettePH.



Her 29-year-old son Ryan, along with his neighbors and cousins, had to dig through mud and tall grass for about 3 hours to retrieve her remains from the wreckage. pic.twitter.com/t7UyMu6PPY — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) December 17, 2021

It took about 3 hours for several men to dig Rosalyn's body out of the wreckage, said Ryan, Caberte's 29-year-old son.

"Maitim na yung mukha niya. Maitim na yung katawan niya. Wala na," Ryan told ABS-CBN News.

(Her face was dark already. Her body was already dark too. She was gone.)

Rosalyn was the lone fatality recorded in Iloilo City due to the onslaught of Typhoon Odette, the 15th tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility this year.

Ryan says their family was supposed to celebrate his mother’s birthday and the holidays by the beach, but because of #OdettePH, plans have changed and they will now spend Christmas day in mourning. pic.twitter.com/b94PRJc6Uk — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) December 17, 2021

Her family is appealing to the local government and neighbors to send aid not only to pay for hospital and funeral expenses, but to also rebuild their makeshift home.

"Konting tulong lang. Wala din kami. Mahirap din," Ryan said.

(We are asking for a bit of help. We have nothing. It's hard for us, too.)

Funds for a noche buena spread to welcome Christmas day next week is not among the priorities, he said.

"Hindi na muna [kami mag-Pasko]. Mag-kwan na lang kami sa aming ina, sa labi niya."

(We won't celebrate Christmas this year. We will just mourn the death of our mother.)