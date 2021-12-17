WATCH: Typhoon Odette leaves Siargao devastated

Video from the Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA - The governor of Surigao Del Norte on Friday night said the damage caused by Typhoon Odette in Siargao Island was estimated at around P20 billion, with the tropical cyclone leaving at least 2 dead.

Surigao Del Norte Governor Francisco "Lalo" Matugas, in an report, said there was still no communication available in the island.

Typhoon Odette slammed into surfing paradise Siargao Island on Thursday, packing maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers an hour.

"We are safe... the whole island is totally devastated," Matugas said.

"We did the clearing of fallen coconut trees, electric posts and other trees as DPWH [is] not doing their job," he added.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) earlier in the day showed an aerial view of Siargao Island, home to around 170,000 people.

Based from the video of PCG, many parts of the island, especially agricultural fields, were flooded.

Many houses in the popular tourist spot were damaged and trees were also uprooted.

Surigao del Norte First District Rep. Francisco Jose Matugas II earlier said their airport was heavily damaged.

The country's 15th storm this year was moving towards the West Philippine Sea, hours after it made its 9th landfall over Roxas in Palawan.

PAGASA said Odette was last spotted over the coastal waters of San Vicente, Palawan, and was moving west northwest at 30 kph.

It is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility over the weekend.