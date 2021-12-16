MANILA—Typhoon Odette maintained its strength as it neared Panay Gulf, state weather bureau PAGASA said early Friday.

The typhoon's center was last spotted 1 a.m. in the vicinity of Ilog, Negros Occidental.

PAGASA said Odette made another landfall over La Libertad town, Negros Oriental at 12 a.m.

The tropical cyclone was moving with maximum sustained winds of 175 kph with gustiness of up to 240 kph. It was moving westward at 35 kph.

PAGASA said heavy to torrential rains will fall over Western Visayas, Palawan, Oriental Mindoro, Cebu, and Negros Oriental, while moderate to heavy with at times intense rains may fall over the Bicol Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Quezon, and the rest of Visayas and MIMAROPA. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over the rest of Mindanao and Calabarzon Friday.

PAGASA

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal number 4 was raised over the following areas:

Northern portion of Negros Oriental (Ayungon, Tayasan, Jimalalud, La Libertad, City of Guihulngan, Vallehermoso, Canlaon City, Mabinay, Bindoy, Manjuyod)

Southern portions of Negros Occidental (La Castellana, Pontevedra, Hinigaran, Moises Padilla, Isabela, Binalbagan, City of Himamaylan, City of Kabankalan, Ilog, Cauayan, Candoni, City of Sipalay, Hinoba-An)

The following areas are under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal number 3:

Northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran, Roxas, San Vicente) including Cagayancillo and Cuyo Islands

Rest of Negros Oriental

Central portion of Negros Occidental (Calatrava, San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto, Silay City, City of Talisay, Bacolod City, Murcia, Bago City, Valladolid, Pulupandan, San Enrique, La Carlota City)

Southern portion of Cebu (Toledo City, City of Naga, Samboan, Ginatilan, Oslob, Santander, Boljoon, San Fernando, City of Carcar, Argao, Alcoy, Dalaguete, Sibonga, Malabuyoc, Alegria, Moalboal, Santa Fe, Badian, Alcantara, Ronda, Dumanjug, Barili, Aloguinsan, Pinamungahan)

Guimaras

Southern portion of Iloilo (Iloilo City, Pavia, Leganes, Santa Barbara, San Miguel, Alimodian, Oton, Leon, Tigbauan, Tubungan, Igbaras, Guimbal, Miagao, San Joaquin, Dumangas, Zarraga, New Lucena, Cabatuan, Maasin)

Southern portion of Antique (San Remigio, Patnongon, Belison, San Jose, Sibalom, Hamtic, Tobias Fornier, Anini-Y)

The following are areas under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal number 2:

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Romblon

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro

Rest of Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands

Western portion of Northern Samar (Victoria, San Vicente, Capul, San Antonio, Allen, Lavezares, Rosario, San Jose, Biri, San Isidro, Lope de Vega, Catarman, Bobon)

Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Western portion of Southern Leyte (Sogod, Bontoc, Tomas Oppus, City of Maasin, Macrohon, Malitbog, Padre Burgos)

Rest of Negros Occidental

Rest of Cebu including Camotes and Bantayan Islands

Bohol

Siquijor

Extreme northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Dipolog City, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Dapitan City, Sibutad, Rizal, Polanco, Piñan, La Libertad)

Northern portion of Misamis Occidental (Sapang Dalaga, Baliangao, Plaridel, Calamba, Lopez Jaena, Oroquieta City)

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal number 1 was also raised over the following areas:

Catanduanes

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Albay

Marinduque

Southern portion of Quezon (San Antonio, Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, Dolores, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Lopez, Guinayangan, Buenavista, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, City of Tayabas, Perez)

Batangas

Rest of Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Rest of Southern Leyte

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Northern portion of Surigao del Sur (City of Tandag, San Miguel, Cortes, Lanuza, Madrid, Carmen, Cantilan, Carrascal)

Agusan del Norte

Northern portion of Agusan del Sur (Sibagat, City of Bayugan, San Luis, Esperanza)

Misamis Oriental

Camiguin

Northern portion of Bukidnon (Talakag, Libona, Baungon, Manolo Fortich, Malitbog, Sumilao, Impasug-Ong)

Lanao del Norte

Rest of Misamis Occidental

Northern portion of Lanao del Sur (Madamba, Madalum, Bacolod-Kalawi, Tugaya, Balindong, Piagapo, Marantao, Saguiaran, Marawi City, Kapai, Tagoloan II)

Rest of northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Labason, Kalawit, Tampilisan, Liloy, Salug, Godod, Bacungan, Gutalac, Baliguian)

Northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Josefina, Molave, Mahayag, Dumingag, Tambulig, Bayog, Lakewood, Kumalarang, Guipos, Dumalinao, Tukuran, Ramon Magsaysay, Aurora, Sominot, Tigbao, Labangan, Pagadian City, Midsalip)

Northern portion of Zamboanga Sibugay (Titay, Ipil, Naga, Kabasalan, Siay, Diplahan, Buug)

The weather bureau also warned of moderate to high risk of storm surge of up to 3 meters in height in the next 24 hours which may cause life-threatening flooding in the low-lying coastal areas of Central Visayas, Iloilo, Antique, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, and several localities in the northern portion of Palawan (including Calamian, Cuyo and Cagayancillo Islands).

PAGASA expects Odette emerge over the Panay Gulf and the Sulu Sea Friday morning, before crossing Sulu Sea and pass near or in the vicinity of Cuyo or Cagayancillo archipelago Friday noon before making another landfall in the vicinity of northern or central portion of Palawan this afternoon.

Odette may further weaken as it crosses the western portion of Visayas and mainlad Palawan, but will remain in the typhoon category.