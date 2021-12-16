Typhoon Odette makes 5th landfall in Bohol

MANILA - Typhoon Odette made another landfall in President Carlos P. Garcia in Bohol on Thursday evening, shortly after it hit land in Southern Leyte, PAGASA said.

This is the storm's 5th landfall. It earlier hit land in Padre Burgos, Southern Leyte (5:40 p.m.), Liloan, Southern Leyte (4:50 p.m.), Cagdianao, Dinagat Islands (3:10 p.m.); Liloan, and Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte (1:30 p.m.)

ABS-CBN weather forecaster Ariel Rojas said Odette might make at least 4 more landfalls after Padre Burgos.

In its latest advisory, state weather bureau PAGASA said the country's 15th tropical cyclone this year is packing maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, with gusts of up to 270 kph.

Bohol Gov. Arthur Yap, in an interview on Teleradyo, earlier said nearly 9,000 individuals are currently evacuated in their province comprised of 5,600 families.

It is hard, Yap pointed out, to implement safety protocols such as physical distancing due to their needs to be with their families during the tough time.

Local officials in the Visayas earlier described the storm as "strong," with the capacity to rip roofs and uproot trees during its peak.

Thousands of residents have already been evacuated in some areas.

Odette is forecast to slightly weaken after traversing Visayas and Palawan until Friday, but it will still remain as a typhoon, PAGASA said.

"Re-intensification is likely once Odette emerges over the West Philippine Sea. However, weakening may ensue beginning Saturday evening or Sunday as the typhoon becomes exposed to increasing vertical wind

shear and the surge of the Northeast Monsoon," the advisory read.