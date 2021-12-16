Home > News MULTIMEDIA Typhoon Odette makes landfall 1501st CDC/PA handout Posted at Dec 16 2021 01:46 PM | Updated as of Dec 16 2021 01:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Rescue team from the Philippine Army 1501st Community Defense Center help evacuate affected residents of Bgy. Libertad in Butuan City on Thursday as Typhoon Odette looms. Odette is expected to cross the Visayas-Mindanao area packing winds at 185 kilometers per hour near the center with gusts of up to 230 kph. Read More: typhoon Odette Butuan disaster /business/12/16/21/bsp-maintains-interest-rate-at-2-percent/life/12/16/21/ccp-rolls-out-cinema-under-the-stars/news/12/16/21/robredo-hopes-ovp-pandemic-program-will-be-allowed-during-campaign/news/12/16/21/robredo-says-leaders-should-be-visible-in-calamities/overseas/12/16/21/488-journalists-jailed-46-killed-in-2021-watchdog