MULTIMEDIA

Typhoon Odette makes landfall

1501st CDC/PA handout

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Rescue team from the Philippine Army 1501st Community Defense Center help evacuate affected residents of Bgy. Libertad in Butuan City on Thursday as Typhoon Odette looms. Odette is expected to cross the Visayas-Mindanao area packing winds at 185 kilometers per hour near the center with gusts of up to 230 kph.

Read More: typhoon Odette Butuan disaster