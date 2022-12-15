Cagayan governor Manuel Mamba. Photo courtesy of Provincial Government of Cagayan/File

MANILA (UPDATED) — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) Second Division has disqualified Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba for violating the spending ban during the 2022 elections.

Petitioner Zarah Rose De Guzman Lara, who Mamba defeated in the May elections, alleged that he committed widespread vote-buying supposedly using the funds of the provincial government, according to a Comelec press statement released Thursday.

The Comelec said that while Lara failed to prove that Mamba engaged in vote-buying, there was "strong" evidence that he violated a 45-day ban on releasing public funds ahead of election day.

The poll body said it had exempted only one program of the local government from the ban, the "No Barangay Left Behind" or NBLB project, on the condition that funds used would be reported.

The Second Division said there was no evidence that Mamba complied with this requirement, making it illegal for him to disburse the funds.

“Suffice it to say, failure to comply with the condition set by the Commission on the grant of exemption, nullifies the said exemption. Briefly stated, in this case, it may be considered that the grant of exemption for the NBLB is nullified, and thus, the disbursement of funds therefor is illegal for want of authority from the Commission,” the division said.

The Comelec added it gave no "express exemption" for Mamba's 2 other programs, the Oplan Tulong sa Barangay and Krusada Kontra Korapsyon.

The Division pointed out that “it is all over the records of this case that” Mamba disbursed public funds during the prohibited period for the NBLB, No Town Left Behind, and Oplan Tulong sa Barangay programs. He “did not deny that there were disbursements of funds for the said projects” of the province as published by the Cagayan Provincial Information Office (CIO), the Division added.

Mamba said the programs were not "massive vote-buying activities" and were part of his duties as governor.

The Comelec was not convinced by Mamba’s contention that the NBLB and NTLB were not new programs and were not initiated for campaign purposes.

“(It) is incumbent upon Us to strictly implement the prohibition on the release, disbursement or expenditure of public funds not in accordance with existing laws, rules and regulations. Therefore, based on the evidence presented, Petitioner has overcome the burden of proof with substantial evidence to establish that Respondent violated Sec. 261 (v) (2) of the OEC (Omnibus Election Code),” the Division said.

ABS-CBN News is seeking Mamba's comment on the decision.

Mamba may still file a motion for reconsideration within 5 days “which will be elevated to the Commission en banc,” said Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco.

Mamba is the second governor to face a disqualification order after the May polls.

The Comelec ordered Albay Governor Noel Rosal to vacate his post in November over a similar violation of the spending ban.



