Members of the officers and staff of the administration of the New Bilibid Prison under the Bureau of Corrections in Muntinlupa City, stand at attention during a flag ceremony as they mark their 117th founding anniversary on Nov. 14, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Metro Manila police on Thursday said it placed 22 officers in restrictive custody over their alleged involvement in the deaths of high-profile inmates at the New Bilibid Prison in mid-2020 who were earlier reported to be victims of COVID-19.

The policemen were relieved from their posts while an administrative case is ongoing, said National Captital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo.

“Hanggang ngayon inaantay ko po yung kaso na sinasabi ng NBI (National Bureau of Investigation). Nandiyan po yung 22 na yan, under custody ko po. Pero as of today wala pa naman ako natatanggap na kaso sa kanila,” he said.

(I am still waiting for the case from the NBI. Those 22 officers are there, they are under my custody. But as of today, I have yet to receive a case against them.)



The NBI in July recommended the filing of murder charges against the 22 NCRPO officers.

Bureau of Corrections acting Director General Gregorio Catapang Jr. this week said he received information that a convicted drug dealer who was said to have died of cardiopulmonary arrest due to COVID-19 in June 2020, was “killed” at Site Harry, a coronavirus isolation area inside Bilibid.

He said he passed this information to the NBI.

Apart from the said convicted drug dealer, other high-profile prisoners who died supposedly due to COVID-19 included Jaybee Sebastian, Francis Go, Willy Yang, Benjamin Marcelo, Zhang Zhu Li, Jimmy Kinsing Hung, Ryan Ong, and Amin Boratong.

Catapang said inmates and prison personnel found the courage to disclose what they experienced during the previous administration following the suspension of BuCor director general Gerald Bantag, who was implicated in the deaths of journalist Percy Lapid and alleged middleman Jun Villamor.