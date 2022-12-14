NBI tapped to probe alleged COVID deaths of high-profile Bilibid inmates

The New Bilibid Prison in this photo taken on Nov. 14, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) said Wednesday that it was partnering with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to probe the deaths of high-profile inmates at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in mid-2020 who were earlier reported to be victims of COVID-19.

BuCor acting Director General Gregorio Catapang Jr. confirmed receiving information that a convicted drug dealer who was said to have died of cardiopulmonary arrest due to COVID-19 in June 2020, was “killed” inside Site Harry, an isolation area at the NBP where COVID-positive inmates are brought.

“Meron kaming mga info diyan na pinapasa namin sa NBI para hindi naman kami mahirapan sa dami ng problema namin. Pinapasa na namin sa NBI. Sila na nag-iimbestiga. Kami lang nagbibigay ng lead,” Catapang told ABS-CBN News.

“Inimbestigahan namin ‘yan… Kung hindi bola ang kwento, kung totoo naman ang sinasabi and it can be substantiated by facts, kinukuha namin and we pass it sa NBI,” he added.

An inmate was reportedly fetched from the NBP by heavily armed agents of the NBI to get his statements related to their investigation into the deaths of high-profile inmates in Bilibid.

Apart from the said convicted drug dealer, some of the high-profile PDLs who died supposedly due to COVID-19 were Jaybee Sebastian, Francis Go, Willy Yang, Benjamin Marcelo, Zhang Zhu Li, Jimmy Kinsing Hung, Ryan Ong, and Amin Boratong.

“May high-profile inmates and drug lords na namatay ng COVID, pero sa investigation, may mga nagsabi na hindi naman na-COVID ang mga taong iyon. We are asking them sino ang pumirma na doctor na nagsasabing may COVID ito at icremate na diretso. ‘Yan ang isa pang lead na sinusundan namin. How come these people were cremated? What’s the basis? Who signed the documents saying these people died of COVID and should be cremated immediately? Pinapasa na namin sa NBI para sila na lang bahala mag-investigate, further investigation, but we have the initial,” Catapang said.

Catapang explained that PDLs and BuCor personnel found the courage to disclose what they knew and what they experienced during the previous administration after suspended BuCor director general Gerald Bantag was implicated in the deaths of journalist Percy Lapid and alleged middleman Jun Villamor.

“Gusto na nilang magsalita dahil sa mga nangyaring hindi maganda noong panahon ng previous administration, gusto nilang mabigyan ng hustisya. ‘Yan ang bottom-line,” he said.

“Part ng aming reform agenda is to find out the lapses and abuses that happened during the previous administration. We are very much willing to investigate din. Kung may lead na kami, pinapasa namin sa DOJ, then NBI na. Ganun ang protocol namin," he added.

Catapang also said they were investigating reports of alleged abuses committed by former corrections officials against prison personnel and inmates.

“Ngayon, may mga nagsasabing naano ang human rights nila. Binibuild-up namin ang data and statements ng victims. Ipapasa naman namin sa CHR,” Catapang noted. “Doon sa Iwahig, may BuCor officials na sinasabing they were maltreated by a former BJMP official seconded sa BuCor, they are willing to file a case. Meron din sa Leyte na pinagsasaktan daw siya, PDL siya. Nagkaso na siya. Sabi niya he will testify and mention names ng mga nagsakit sa kanya na former BuCor officials.”

“Target date ko rito, end of the year makuha ko na lahat (ng reklamo) eh, para lahat ng problema ng 2022 magkaroon na ako ng final disposition, ano ba pwede kong iforward sa NBI at CHR… Next year, nakafocus na ako sa reform agenda to push the reforms I need to do in BuCor,” he added.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: