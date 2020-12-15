Palace approves return of provincial buses in point-to-point routes

A worker disinfects the interiors of a bus used to transport people from different LGUs outside the mega swabbing center at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Aug. 27, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte and his Cabinet have approved the return of provincial buses in point-to-point routes, Malacañang said on Tuesday, as authorities sought to further reopen the economy following a slump due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cabinet, which met Monday, allowed "provincial buses in point-to-point routes approved by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and the local government unit of destination, including their stop-over/transit terminals," to resume operations, said the inter-agency task force against COVID-19.

"Point-to-point provincial buses shall be allowed unhampered passage through the different LGUs en route to the LGU of destination," the task force said in a statement.

"Hintayin lang po natin ang guidelines na ilalabas ng DOTr (Department of Transportation) at LTFRB ukol dito," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque added in a virtual press briefing.

Video courtesy of PTV

Authorities in March suspended all modes of public transport. Recently, Duterte's Cabinet eased some transport restrictions, in time with the opening of the economy that months of lockdown dragged into recession.