Duterte Cabinet OKs one-seat-apart rule for public vehicles

MANILA -- President Rodrigo Duterte's Cabinet has approved recommendations to revive the pandemic-hit economy, including a one-seat-apart rule for public vehicles, allowing more people to go out of their homes, and shorter curfew hours, Malacañang said Tuesday.

Duterte on Monday led the first full Cabinet meeting in 7 months, since March when the coronavirus pandemic prompted varying degrees of lockdowns nationwide, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

"Inaprubahan po ng Gabinete ang lahat ng rekomendasyon ng economic cluster," he told reporters.

(The Cabinet approved all recommendations of the economic cluster.)

Among the cluster's recommendations is to let the passengers of public vehicles sit one seat apart, he said.

"Inaprubahan po ng Gabinete na sa pampublikong transportasyon, one seat apart na po ang distansya," said Roque.

Previous guidelines required passengers to stay one meter apart.

The Cabinet also agreed to increase the rail capacity to 50 percent from 30 percent, and increase provincial buses, motorcycle taxis, and shuttles, Roque said.

More details to follow.