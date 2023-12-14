China blasts US for backing PH in sea dispute

A staff member wearing a face mask walks past US and Chinese flags set up before a meeting between US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, July 8, 2023. Mark Schiefelbein, Pool/EPA-EFE/file

MANILA — China on Wednesday lashed out at the United States over its support to the Philippines with regard to the West Philippine Sea dispute, accusing it of preserving its own "selfish geopolitical interests."

"For some time, out of selfish geopolitical interests, the US has incited, supported and assisted in the Philippines’ infringement and provocation at sea, and repeatedly made threats by citing the US Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty," China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning claimed.

The US State Department on Sunday released a statement calling on China to halt its "dangerous and destabilizing" actions in the West Philippine Sea following a fresh confrontation between Manila and Beijing vessels in the disputed waters.

"The statement is an attempt to endorse the Philippines’ infringement of Chinese sovereignty and provocation. We firmly reject it," Mao said.

Mao said Beijing does not recognize the 2016 arbitral award by a UN-backed court invalidating its 9-dash nine claim.

"China has made clear that the so-called arbitral award on the South China Sea is illegal, null and void, and has no binding effect whatsoever," Mao claimed.

Mao added that the US itself do not honor arbitral awards.

"The US itself would not implement the judgement of the International Court of Justice and international arbitral awards. In what position is the US to tell China that it should implement an illegal arbitral award?" Mao said.

The collision over the weekend was the second since October, when a Chinese maritime militia vessel was recorded on video attempting to block a resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal.

Earlier in the day, the defense chiefs of the Philippines and the United States discussed in a call China's alleged aggression in the West Philippine Sea over the weekend.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III reaffirmed that the Mutual Defense Treaty extends to both nations' coast guards "and anywhere in the Pacific", including the South China Sea, where the smaller West Philippine Sea is located, according to a readout provided by the Pentagon.

The Mutual Defense Treaty is a pact between the US and the Philippines to support each other in case of an armed attack.