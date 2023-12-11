Task force calls out 'serious escalation' by China in West Philippine Sea

This handout photo from the Philippine Coast Guard shows a China Coast Guard vessel using a water cannon on a civilian boat contracted for a resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal.

MANILA — The China Coast Guard's actions against Philippine resupply missions in the West Philippine Sea are a "serious escalation" that casts doubt on Beijing's commitment to a peaceful resolution of the sea row, a national task force said Monday.

Speaking at a Palace briefing on Monday, Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya of the National Security Council said Chinese vessels used water cannons and a long-range acoustic device on civilian ships over the weekend.

He called these, as well as the dangerous maneuvers to block the civilian convoys, a "serious escalation on the part of the agents of the People's Republic of China."

He added that the water cannons and a deliberate ramming caused significant damage to fisheries vessel Datu Tamblot off Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough, Panatag Shoal) on Saturday and to BRP Cabra and chartered boat Unaizah Mae 1 near Ayungin Shoal on Sunday.

'DISINFORMATION FROM BEIJING'

"China's claim that the small and wooden Unaizah Mae 1 intentionally rammed a CCG vessel is the height of disinformation," Malaya also said, adding this would be like claiming a tricycle would ram a bus.

"The Filipino people and whole world have seen that the incidents of the past two days is a serious escalation on the part of the PRC," he said later in the briefing.

"What we have been doing is standard operating procedure," he also said of the Philippine missions in the West Philippine Sea.

Malaya added the NTF-West Philippine Sea is "gravely concerned" over Beijing's disinformation campaign, including claims that the US is involved in the resupply missions.

He stressed that the missions to Bajo de Masinloc and to Ayungin Shoal are "completely Filipino" and use Philippine-flagged boats and Filipino personnel.

He said Beijing should exercise caution "in making accusations without proof."

DOUBT OVER CHINA'S SINCERITY

He added that the "systematic and consistent manner" that Beijing's ships conduct illegal operations within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone and continental shelf "puts into question and significant doubt the sincerity of [China's] calls for peaceful dialogue."

The two sides have held regular bilateral dialogues and have announced a direct line meant to help deescalate tension in the South China Sea, part of which is the West Philippine Sea.

These announced mechanisms have not, however, been successful in easing tension between Philippine and Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea.

The collision over the weekend was the second since October, when a Chinese maritime militia vessel was recorded on video attempting to block a resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal.

"We demand that China demonstrate once and for all that it is a responsible and trustworthy member of the international community," Malaya said as he urged Beijing to practice restraint in the tense waters.