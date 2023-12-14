This US Navy photo obtained Oct. 7, 2019 shows the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)(L), and the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 6) and ships from the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group and the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group underway in formation while conducting security and stability operations in the US 7th Fleet area of operations on Oct. 6, 2019 in the South China Sea. Erwin Jacob V. Miciano, Navy Office of Information via AFP/File

MANILA — The defense chiefs of the Philippines and the United States on Wednesday discussed in a call China's alleged aggression in the West Philippine Sea over the weekend.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III reaffirmed that the Mutual Defense Treaty extends to both nations' coast guards "and anywhere in the Pacific", including the South China Sea, where the smaller West Philippine Sea is located, according to a readout provided by the Pentagon.

The Mutual Defense Treaty is a pact between the US and the Philippines to support each other in case of an armed attack.

Austin and Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. "discussed the coercive and unlawful actions" by China, including the "unprovoked use of acoustic devices, water cannons, and reckless maneuvers at Scarborough Shoal and Second Thomas Shoal", the Pentagon said.

It noted that Beijing's actions "caused a collision and damage to lawfully operating Philippine vessels in the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone."

'IRONCLAD'

In the call, Austin said the United States' commitment to the Philippines "remains ironclad." He reiterated Washington's support for Manila "in defending its sovereign rights" under international law.

The Defense secretaries agreed to boost bilateral and multilateral coordination with other like-minded partners to enhance interoperability as well as to fast-track the modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

"They also reaffirmed their countries' shared vision of a free and open region grounded in transparency, the rule of law, respect for sovereignty, and the peaceful resolution of disputes," the Pentagon added.

This week, the top military leaders of the Philippines and the US also spoke in a call and agreed to continue close consultation on regional security.

Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Gen. Charles Brown — chair of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff — discussed regional security, "including China's actions hindering resupply at Second Thomas Shoal (Ayungin Shoal)," Brown's office said.