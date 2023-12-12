This handout photo taken on Nov. 21, 2023 and received through the US embassy in Manila on Nov. 23 shows a US air force personnel watching two Philippine Air Force FA-50s (L) flying alongside two US Air Force F-15C Eagles over the South China Sea during the joint maritime and air patrols. Airman 1st Class Alexis Redin, US Air Force/AFP

MANILA — The highest-ranking military leaders of the Philippines and the US have agreed to continue close consultation on regional security, according to a readout provided by the Office of the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Public Affairs.

Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Gen. Charles Q. Brown — chair of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff — discussed regional security, "including China's actions hindering resupply at Second Thomas Shoal (Ayungin Shoal)," Brown's office said.

"The two leaders agreed to remain in close consultation," it also said, adding "the US continues to closely partner with the Philippines."

Brawner was part of the resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal on Sunday that the China Coast Guard tried to block with water cannons and dangerous maneuvers in what the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea called a "serious escalation" in the tense waters.

Brawner and Vice Adm. Alberto Carlos of the military's Western Command managed to reach BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal despite the harassment by Chinese vessels.

"The leaders also discussed mutual strategic security interests and opportunities for increased military cooperation, including enhancing maritime cooperation, improving interoperability and information sharing, and increasing training and exercises," Brown's office also said.

The Philippines and US in November conducted a joint patrol in Philippine waters — the first since 2016, when then President Rodrigo Duterte ordered them stopped as a gesture of goodwill to China

The call — the first between the two generals — comes after the US called on Beijing to stop its "dangerous and destabilizing" actions in the South China Sea, part of which is the West Philippine Sea.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller also said that 2016 arbitral tribunal that invalidated China's sweeping nine-dash line "is final and legally binding on the [People's Republic of China] and the Philippines."

He added that the US "stands with our Philippine allies in the face of these dangerous and unlawful actions" by China.