Photo from the Office of the Press Secretary



MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. reiterated Tuesday the need for climate action, saying the Philippines feels the impact of the changing climate.

Speaking during his working luncheon with EU leaders and businessmen in Brussels, Marcos said he wants to see "progress" with what have been committed on the recent COP27.

It is no longer relevant, he said, that leaders would only quantify the damage brought by climate change. "We still cannot, we still have not come to the conclusion as to what we do with that number."

"And so we really would like to see much more progress in terms of that, the financing, with the mitigation and the adjustment of our countries who are at great risk to the effects of climate change," said Marcos.

The President, who is in Belgium for the ASEAN-EU Summit, sought the help of the European Union to mitigate climate impact.

"Since that seems to be the case and that is what we are facing in the Philippines, we are very much in need of the assistance of Europe, of all the first world countries and to be able to adjust our economy, our communities to the onset of the effects of climate change," he said.

In late September, Marcos told the United Nations General Assembly in New York it is important to talk about climate action immediately for the "continued survival of the global community."



Climate change mitigation is among the Marcos Jr. administration's priorities.

Based on last year's World Risk Report, the Philippines is the 8th most vulnerable country in terms of climate change impact. The country ranked just behind Guyana and above Papua New Guinea.

Wealthy countries have previously promised billions of dollars to help poorer nations avert carbon emissions and build resilience against climate change.

RELATED VIDEO