Marcos pledges to reduce impact of climate change

MANILA — Newly sworn-in President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Thursday vowed to help combat climate change as the Philippines is among nations most affected by extreme weather.

According to the country's 17th chief executive, the Philippines invites "investment in fast-rising industries with quick returns and inflicts irreparable damage for future generations."

"We have yet to see large-scale practical solutions to pollution, though some are beginning to emerge. But there are tried and proven new ways of mitigation," he said in his inaugural speech.

Marcos cited the power-generating windmills in Ilocos Norte, which he said harness "power all around but unseen long before this day."

He claimed he "built" the famous Bangui Windmills which are owned and operated by NorthWind Power Development Corporation.

In his address, Marcos lamented that rich nations, accountable for having the most greenhouse gas emissions, do "a lot less" about the global crisis.

"The rich world talks a great deal but does a lot less about it than those with much less but who suffer more death and destruction from climate change and lack of adaptation," he said.

"We will look to our partners and friends to help the Philippines who despite having a very small carbon footprint is at the highest risk."

"First, spare victims then help them recover and move on to lessen the harmful impact of climate change," he added.

Last year, the Philippine government said it aimed to reduce its greenhouse-gas emissions by 75 percent by 2030 as part of its responsibility to mitigate the climate crisis.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte has said a moratorium on the construction of new coal power plants had been issued, as well as a "directive" to explore nuclear-energy options.

The United Nations, in its August 2021 climate change report, said emissions due to human activities have "unequivocally" pushed the global temperature up 1.1 degrees Celsius from its pre-industrial average.

Global leaders have earlier committed to cap temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius under the 2015 Paris climate accord.

