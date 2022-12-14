Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Baguio-based journalist Frank Cimatu on Wednesday said he will appeal the decision of a Quezon City court that found him guilty of cyber libel over a 2017 post he made about former Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol.

In an interview on ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, Cimatu lamented the fact that his being a journalist was used against him on the issue, when, according to him, he made the post as a private citizen.

He clarified that while he was a fellow of the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ) at the time he made the post, he was not pursuing a story about Piñol.

"Iyon nga, dito nga magkakatalo kung journalist ba ako noong sinulat ko iyon... kasi it's just a post eh," Cimatu said.

He also said that posting jokes and satirical content on his personal Facebook profile was part of his personality.

"I don't know why this was singled out," he said.

Cimatu noted the chilling effect of Piñol's cyber libel case, which may force other journalists and content creators to be wary of what they post online.

"Should I be very careful all the time? Eh hindi ko naman ugali iyong ganoon. I mean, this is my wall," he said.

Despite the court ruling against him, Cimatu said he would continue his work as a journalist and keep posting humorous content on his Facebook account.

"They're watching me—the trolls, so gawin ko na lang iyong trabaho ko... I'm still the same sarcastic, maybe funny (person)... I will keep on posting. Kasi mahirap iyon, iyong chilling effect," he said.

Cimatu was sentenced by the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 93 to 5 years, 5 months and 11 days in prison and was ordered to pay Piñol P300,000 in moral damages.

This was over his post that read, "Agri Sec got rich by 21 M in 6 months. Bird flu pa more."

Piñol hailed his legal victory a reminder that "press freedom isn't absolute."

"The purveyors of fake news who slander and shame people to the point of dishonoring them and destroying their lives must not be allowed to seek refuge behind a mantle called Press Freedom when called to account for the transgression they have committed," said Piñol, who served under the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Piñol worked in the print and broadcast media in the past.