MANILA — A Quezon City court convicted journalist Frank Cimatu for cyber libel over his 2017 Facebook post about then Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol.

According to the 19-page decision of Judge Evangeline Cabochan-Santos of QC Regional Trial Court Branch 93 dated Dec. 12, Cimatu's Facebook post stating, "Agri Sec got rich by 21 M in 6 months. Bird flu pa more", is defamatory because it imputed a crime, making it appear that Piñol committed corrupt acts during the bird flu outbreak and gained P21 million in 6 mos.

Cimatu is sentenced to up to 5 years, 5 months, and 11 days in prison, and ordered to pay Piñol P300,000 in moral damages.

The decision can still be appealed.

The court rejected Cimatu's defense that his Facebook post was intended to be seen only by friends and that he subsequently made the post private.

The court found it was originally posted publicly, and he stipulated during the pre-trial conference that the post was viewable by the public.

The court also ruled the identity of Piñol as Agriculture secretary was stipulated by the parties, and third parties were able to identify Piñol as the subject of Cimatu's post.

There was no question that the post was made through a computer system, an element of cyber libel.

Cimatu made the Facebook post with reckless disregard of whether the imputation is true or not, according to the court.

It added that he did not present any evidence to prove his claim, and that as Piñol commented on the post to explain his side, Cimatu allegedly did not relent.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) condemned Cimatu's conviction, saying it sees "no malice" in his 2017 Facebook post.

The NUJP claims Piñol himself posted threats and derogatory remarks in the comment section.

It expressed support for Cimatu's plan to appeal the court's verdict.

In libel cases, malice is presumed in every defamatory statement involving a private person, while actual malice must be proven for public figures.

"With due respect to the local court's decision, NUJP maintains that the right to free expression and press freedom is paramount especially when exercised in relation to public officials," it said in a statement issued Tuesday.

"A powerful politician such as Piñol crying foul over a Facebook post of a community journalist is ironic in a supposed democratic country," the group said.

Press freedom advocates have long called for the decriminalization of libel, saying it is being used to stifle the media.

"NUJP reiterates its position that libel laws should be decriminalized as these are not compatible with the Bill of Rights stated in the PH Constitution and with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights of which the PH is a state party," the NUJP said.

The group added that penalties for cyber libel are stiffer compared to ordinary libel.

"This makes cyber libel a Damocles' sword hanging above our head, and reinforces the chilling effect that Filipino journalists need to confront every day in this benighted land," it said.

The Human Rights Watch also expressed concern over the decision, which it said came a few days after activist Sarah Dekdeken of the Cordillera Peoples Alliance was also convicted of the same offense.

The group stressed the need to decriminalize libel and cyber libel, which it calls an assault on democracy and free expression.