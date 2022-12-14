Piñol on cyber libel case win: 'Press freedom isn't absolute'

MANILA — Former Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol on Wednesday said that his cyber libel victory against Baguio-based journalist Frank Cimatu should be considered a "lesson" that "press freedom isn't absolute."

In a Facebook post, Piñol said that the Quezon City court's decision to convict Cimatu over a 2017 post the latter made about him was a "vindication" and a "very important lesson on responsible and accountable journalism."

"The purveyors of fake news who slander and shame people to the point of dishonoring them and destroying their lives must not be allowed to seek refuge behind a mantle called Press Freedom when called to account for the transgression they have committed," said Piñol, who served during the Duterte administration.

In a decision dated Dec. 12, the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 93 sentenced Cimatu to up to 5 years, 5 months and 11 days in prison and ordered him to pay Piñol P300,000 in moral damages.

The decision may be appealed.

The case stemmed from Cimatu's social media post that read, "Agri Sec got rich by 21 M in 6 months. Bird flu pa more."

The court found the post defamatory because it imputed a crime, making it appear that Piñol was involved in corruption. Piñol said Cimatu's post "was not only malicious but also outright erroneous."

In explaining the P21-million increase in his assets, Piñol said the amount in his net worth did not represent money but "the value of 'Biological Assets' I have accumulated through the years in my farm."

"Hindi pera ang P21-M kundi halaga ng pananim at Manok Pinoy breeders na naparami ko at inilagay sa Tax Returns kasi nangutang ako ng P10-M sa Land Bank and this was before I was appointed as Agriculture Secretary," he said.

"In spite of the clarification and demand that the post be corrected, Cimatu was adamant and even ridiculed those who came to my defense calling them trolls," he added.

This, Piñol noted, prompted him to file a cyber libel case against the journalist.

The former official also blasted the statement of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP).

"The NUJP must also realize that 'in a supposed democratic country', the exercise of our rights is not absolute and that we are accountable for any transgression on and violation of the rights of others," Piñol said.

"As an individual, it is my right to defend my honor because this is my legacy to my children and my grandchildren, a name untarnished by issues of corruption in public service."

Cimatu's case was cited by Sen. Risa Hontiveros as an example in her move to decriminalize libel.

“Our libel laws have been weaponized to stifle very basic fundamental rights. These laws have been used to constantly attack many of our freedoms, but particularly the freedom of the press. We need to decriminalize libel if we are to truly defend press freedom,” Hontiveros said.

—with a report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

