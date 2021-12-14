Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go speaks to members of the press after withdrawing his candidacy for the 2022 national election at the Comelec headquarters in Intramuros, Manila on December 14, 2021. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte's preferred successor Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go formalized on Tuesday his withdrawal from the 2022 elections.

Go personally went to the Commission on Elections main office in Manila to withdraw his candidacy for president.

LOOK: Sen. Bong Go is now at the Comelec headquarters in Manila this Tuesday. | via @joycebalancio #Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/6wn7sT4uIq — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) December 14, 2021

"As a matter of principle, wala na po ako sa karerang ito, sa pagtakbo bilang pangulo sa 2022," he said in a chance interview.

(I am out of this race for the presidency in 2022.)

The senator in late November said he was dropping out of the race because he did not want Duterte to be "trapped in the middle."

The President's daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio is running for vice president in tandem with a different contender, former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Duterte earlier branded Marcos as a "weak leader," while praising his longtime aide Go as "honest" and hard-working. He categorically said he is not supporting Marcos' presidential bid in an interview last Nov. 14.

"Naaawa po ako kay Pangulong Duterte, matanda na po siya. Ayoko na po siyang pahirapan," said Go.

(I take pity on President Duterte, he is already old. I do not want him to suffer.)

Political observers say Go's withdrawal from the race would likely benefit the Marcos/Duterte-Carpio ticket as it would consolidate the Dutertes' voter base behind the 43-year-old mayor and that support could extend to Marcos.

"There is no more confusion in terms of administration support," said Aries Arugay, visiting fellow at the ISEAS Yusof-Ishak Institute and political science professor at the University of the Philippines.

Marcos is facing several disqualification cases grounded on a nearly 3-decade old conviction for tax evasion.

He is up against other presidential aspirants, including former boxing champion Manny Pacquiao, Vice President Leni Robredo, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, and Sen. Panfilo Lacson. Most of them have also been the subject of Duterte's tirades.

The President's party PDP-Laban "will endorse whoever will align with the policies of the Duterte Administration and will continue the agenda of change that remain popular because these are being felt by the masses," said secretary general Melvin Matibag.

These agenda include curbing narcotics, criminality, corruption, and terrorism, as well as socio-economic and infrastructure programs for recovery from the pandemic, he said in a message to reporters.

— With reports from Joyce Balancio and Jamaine Punzalan, ABS-CBN News; Reuters