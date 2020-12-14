Dela Rosa recovers from COVID-19, considers donating blood plasma

Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa posts his photo on his Facebook account on Nov. 26, 2020.

MANILA - Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa on Monday said he had already tested negative for COVID-19 after a nearly 3-week bout with the highly contagious disease.

Dela Rosa received his negative test result on December 11, 20 days after he announced that he had contracted the new coronavirus.

"Negative na ako since last Friday," he told ABS-CBN News in a text message when asked for an update about his health.

"I can donate my convalescent plasma," he said.

The University of the Philippines - Philippine General Hospital and St. Luke's Medical Center are among health facilities that earlier urged COVID-19 survivors to donate their blood plasma after recuperating from the disease as these contain antibodies against the virus.

Dela Rosa earlier vowed to be a "better person" should he overcome the disease that has killed millions worldwide.

"As we said during our nightly prayers, 'Lord, after winning this battle, you will see a different person in us. We will devote our remaining time on earth fulfilling Gods intents and desires,'" he said.

When asked to elaborate about his "new mission" after surviving COVID-19, Dela Rosa said: "No vice ako ever since (I never had vices eversince). More on fulfilling God's commandments."

Dela Rosa is the 5th senator who contracted and survived COVID-19.

Earlier this year, Senators Juan Miguel Zubiri, Sonny Angara, Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III and Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. tested positive for the disease and have since recovered.

Zubiri and Angara have also donated their blood plasma after recovering from COVID-19.

The Department of Health said Sunday that among the country's 449,400 COVID-19 cases, 418,687 are recoveries, 8,733 are deaths, and 21,980 are active infections.

