Dela Rosa discharged from hospital, recuperates from COVID-19 at home

Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa posts his photo on his Facebook account on Nov. 26, 2020

MANILA - Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa on Friday said he has been discharged from hospital but would continue to be monitored at home before he undergoes another COVID-19 test to confirm if he has already recovered from the virus.

Dela Rosa said he has recovered from all symptoms of the highly-contagious virus nearly a week after he was confined for fever, cough and colds.

"Yes. Hindi ka man i-release ng hospital kung may symptoms ka pa," he told ABS-CBN News in a text message when asked if he has recuperated from cough and cold.

(Yes. You will not be discharged from the hospital if you still have symptoms.)

"Next week pa sked ko reswab," he said.

(My schedule for another swabbing is next week.)

In a separate message, Dela Rosa's staff said the senator was advised to continue taking prescribed medication at home.

"He will continue his meds at home, so he will be home quarantined as advised by his doctors," the message from the senator's camp read.

Dela Rosa is the 5th senator to contract COVID-19. He earlier said 4 of them in his household, including his daughter, had fallen ill of the respiratory disease. The latter did not need hospitalization and is expected to be discharged from an isolation facility this week.

Earlier this year, Senators Juan Miguel Zubiri, Sonny Angara, Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III and Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. were infected with the virus. All senators eventually recuperated from the disease.