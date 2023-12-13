Lakas-CMD gains more members from PDP-Laban, NUP

MANILA — Two more congressmen of PDP-Laban have bolted former President Rodrigo Duterte's party to join Speaker Martin Romualdez's Lakas-CMD.

A third lawmaker from the National Unity Party has also joined Lakas-CMD, increasing the party’s numbers in the House of Representatives to 92.



Romualdez himself as Lakas-CMD president personally administered the oath of former PDP-Laban lawmakers Divine Grace Yu (Zamboanga del Sur, First District) and Mohamad Khalid Q. Dimaporo (Lanao del Norte, First District), and former NUP lawmaker Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan (Lapu-Lapu City, Lone District), along with 18 mayors from Zamboanga del Sur.



In the same oath-taking ceremony, these mayors from Zamboanga del Sur have also joined Lakas-CMD:



1. Mayor Silvano Zanoria - Aurora

2. Mayor Gerry T. Paglinawan - Dumingag

3. Mayor Catalino A. Adapon - Josefina

4. Mayor Manuel Saladaga - Mahayag

5. Mayor Elmer M. Soronio - Midsalip

6. Mayor Cyril Reo Glepa - Molave

7. Mayor Margie A. Machon - Ramon Magsaysay

8. Mayor Johnriel D. Melo - Sominot

9. Mayor Macario Tingson - Tukura

10. Mayor Avelino J. Yrauda - Dimataling

11. Mayor Eleazar Y. Asoy - Dinas

12. Mayor Domingo V. Mirrar - Lakewood

13. Mayor Joel B. Sulong - Lapuyan

14. Mayor Alejandro E. Agua III - Margosatubig

15. Mayor James L. Yecyec - Pitogo

16. Mayor Ex D. Ocapan - San Miguel

17. Mayor Anthony A. Dayondon - Tabina

18. Mayor Eleazar C. Carcallas – Tigbao



Before this, other lawmakers already joined Lakas-CMD during the recent weeks.

