Lakas-CMD gains more members from PDP-Laban, NUP

MANILA — Two more congressmen of PDP-Laban have bolted former President Rodrigo Duterte's party to join Speaker Martin Romualdez's Lakas-CMD.
A third lawmaker from the National Unity Party has also joined Lakas-CMD, increasing the party’s numbers in the House of Representatives to 92.
Romualdez himself as Lakas-CMD president personally administered the oath of former PDP-Laban lawmakers Divine Grace Yu (Zamboanga del Sur, First District) and Mohamad Khalid Q. Dimaporo (Lanao del Norte, First District), and former NUP lawmaker Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan (Lapu-Lapu City, Lone District), along with 18 mayors from Zamboanga del Sur.
In the same oath-taking ceremony, these mayors from Zamboanga del Sur have also joined Lakas-CMD:
1. Mayor Silvano Zanoria - Aurora
2. Mayor Gerry T. Paglinawan - Dumingag
3. Mayor Catalino A. Adapon - Josefina
4. Mayor Manuel Saladaga - Mahayag
5. Mayor Elmer M. Soronio - Midsalip
6. Mayor Cyril Reo Glepa - Molave
7. Mayor Margie A. Machon - Ramon Magsaysay
8. Mayor Johnriel D. Melo - Sominot
9. Mayor Macario Tingson - Tukura
10. Mayor Avelino J. Yrauda - Dimataling
11. Mayor Eleazar Y. Asoy - Dinas
12. Mayor Domingo V. Mirrar - Lakewood
13. Mayor Joel B. Sulong - Lapuyan
14. Mayor Alejandro E. Agua III - Margosatubig
15. Mayor James L. Yecyec - Pitogo
16. Mayor Ex D. Ocapan - San Miguel
17. Mayor Anthony A. Dayondon - Tabina
18. Mayor Eleazar C. Carcallas – Tigbao
Before this, other lawmakers already joined Lakas-CMD during the recent weeks.
