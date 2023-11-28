Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualde administers the oath to new members of Lakas-CMD. Handout/Office of the House Speaker.

MANILA — House Speaker Martin Romualdez's Lakas-CMD now has 89 congressmen in the House of Representatives after 3 more lawmakers from PDP-Laban, led by former President Rodrigo Duterte, joined the party Tuesday afternoon.

As Lakas-CMD president, Romualdez administered the oath to Reps. Richard Kho, Olga Kho, and Wilton Kho of Masbate’s 1st, 2nd, and 3rd District, respectively, and 17 town mayors and a municipal vice mayor as new party members.



“We are elated to welcome our colleagues and local officials, who, we believe, share our deep commitment to help our beloved President, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., further grow our economy, create more income and job opportunities, and make food products accessible and affordable. In sum, to make life generally better for our people,” Romualdez said in a statement.



Mayor Kristine Salve Kho of Mandaon, Masbate also took her oath alongside the province’s lawmakers as a new member of the party.



The Khos are just the latest in a growing list of 10 former PDP-Laban officials and members who joined Lakas-CMD, namely:

Senior Deputy Speaker and Pampanga Rep. Aurelio “Dong” D. Gonzales Jr.

Pampanga Rep. Carmelo “Jon” B. Lazatin II

Siquijor Rep. Zaldy S. Villa

Parañaque City 1st District Rep. Edwin L. Olivares

Pasay City Lone District Rep. Antonino G. Calixto

Zamboanga del Norte 2nd District Rep. Glona G. Labadlabad

Cebu 2nd District Rep. Eduardo Roa Rama Jr.

Camarines Norte, 2nd District Rep. Rosemarie Conejos Panotes

Agusan del Norte 2nd District Rep. Dale B. Corvera

Caloocan City 2nd District Rep. Mary Mitzi Cajayon-Uy



Nueva Ecija 1st District Rep. Mikaela Angela Suansing and Cagayan de Oro City 1st District Rep. Lordan G. Suan meantime also joined the Lakas-CMD. They were former members of the Nacionalista Party (NP).



The Speaker's office said in a press release that 15 of the 16 town mayors who decided to affiliate with the Lakas-CMD are from Aklan:

Charit Navarosa of Libacao

Rex Gubatina of Madalag

Noel Redison of Banga

Denny Refol Sr. of Altavas

Jeseryl Templonuevo of Numancia

Gary Fuentes of Tangalan

Jose Miguel Miraflores of Ibajay

Ma. Fe Lasaleta of Nabas

Froilan Bautista of Malay

Concepcion Labindao of Buruanga

Jessica Panambo of New Washington

Lenette Fernandez of Lezo

Josephine Equiña of Malinao

Dexter Calizo of Balete

Juris Sucro of Kalibo

Aklan Gov. Jose Enrique Miraflores is a Lakas-CMD member.



It also said that Mayor Oscarlito Hernandez of San Luis Batangas and Vice Mayor Angelita Castillo of San Pascual, Batangas, along with Councilor Hazzel Bulanhagui of the same town and Councilor Patricia Nicole Abrahan of Bauan, Batangas, also joined the Lakas-CMD.

The Lakas-CMD welcomed San Jose Del Monte City Mayor Arturo Robes of the PDP-Laban to the party on November 21.



Davao Oriental Vice Gov. Nelson Dayanghirang Jr. and provincial board members Andy Monday and Benjie Bulaong of the First District and Rochie Ravelo, Daud Linsag, and Harold Montes of the 2nd District joined the Lakas-CMD on November 22.