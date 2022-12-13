Vergeire post as health OIC not affected by Marcos circulars

Department of Health officer-in-charge Dr. Maria Rosario Vergeire speaks to the media during a press conference at the DOH headquarters in Manila on Sept. 20, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA – Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire on Tuesday clarified that her appointment as the agency’s officer-in-charge is not affected by the memorandum circular issued by the Office of the President in July.

In the memorandum circular, it stated that "all OICs of departments, agencies, bureau and office, non-CES officials occupying CES positions and contractual or casual employees covered shall continue to perform their duties and discharge their functions until 31 December 2022".

Five months since taking office, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has yet to appoint a Secretary of Health.

In a media forum, Vergeire explained why her post is not affected by the memorandum circular.

“I am not affected by the memo circular because I am a career executive. Itong memo circular coming from the Office of the President, memo circulars 1-3, applies only to non-CESOs occupying CESO position,” she said.

She added that the memo issued by the OP did not state any deadline or timeline as to when she will act as OIC.

“It specifically stated this grant of authority shall take effect immediately and until a Secretary of Health has been duly appointed or unless this grant of authority is sooner revoked,” Vergeire said.

The DOH is the lone government agency that has yet to see a secretary at the helm since July 2022.