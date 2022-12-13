Sen. Risa Hontiveros. Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB/file

MANILA — Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday filed a bill that would seek to decriminalize libel as she highlighted how it has been "used and abused" to suppress press freedom in the Philippines.

“Our libel laws have been weaponized to stifle very basic fundamental rights. These laws have been used to constantly attack many of our freedoms, but particularly the freedom of the press. We need to decriminalize libel if we are to truly defend press freedom,” Hontiveros said in a statement.

Hontiveros cited the recent conviction of journalist Frank Cimatu with cyberlibel by a Quezon City court over a 2017 Facebook post about former Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol, as well as the cases against Maria Ressa.

“These journalists have wasted years of their lives facing charges for basically doing their jobs. Gamit na gamit na ang cyber libel para patahimikin ang ating mga mamamahayag. Kung hindi natin maiwasto ito, patuloy na gagamitin ang libel para kitilin ang ating kalayaan,” Hontiveros said.

Last month, Sen. Raffy Tulfo, a former broadcaster, also pushed for the decriminalization of libel but only for "certain groups" such as "legitimate" journalists.

