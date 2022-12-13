Cop sacked for killing QC traffic enforcer

A police officer has been fired from the service after he allegedly killed a Quezon City traffic enforcer last October 13.

The People's Law Enforcement Board of Quezon City (PLEB QC), in a press statement Tuesday, said it has dismissed Police Lt. Felixberto Tiquil from the service after charges of grave misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a police officer were filed against him by the common-law wife and friend of the victim.

The police officer shot traffic enforcer Edgar Follero after he allegedly mistook him as a carnapper.

According to the PLEB QC, they "do not buy the alibi of Tiquil that he shot Follero because of self defense."

"He claims to be a seasoned police officer, and yet at the slightest instance, his first instinct is to inflict a mortal wound against an innocent person,” said Atty. Rafael Calinisan, Executive Officer of the PLEB.

“This is a clear violation of the PNP Rules of Procedure... We are more than convinced that Tiquil was not being truthful in his narrative of what happened,” he added.

Mayor Joy Belmonte said the PLEB QC’s decision should serve as a warning to erring cops that they will be held accountable in Quezon City.

"The resolution of this case is a triumph for justice. In less than 60 days from the filing of the complaint, the PLEB was able to resolve this matter with utmost impartiality and dispatch. The wheels of justice run fast here in Quezon City, without fear or favor,” added Belmonte.