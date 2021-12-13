MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) is prepared to assist in the conduct of the mock elections on Dec. 29, its chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos said Sunday.

Carlos, in a statement, said the nationwide mock elections would help the police force prepare for the actual voting day.

"We will be waiting for the official advisory from Comelec (Commission on Elections) regarding the planned mock elections. But definitely, the PNP is willing to extend assistance for this activity," he said.

Under the Omnibus Election Code, the PNP personnel are prohibited from going inside voting precincts, but are assigned to maintain peace and order around the vicinity.

The PNP is also tasked to secure the transportation of ballots and other election paraphernalia.

The May 9, 2022 national and local elections will be held as the country deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Next year's elections will also see longer voting hours as health protocols are expected to slow down the voting process.

