Water cannons no substitute for international law: EU envoy

This handout photo shows a civilian ship being targeted by a Chinese Coast Guard water cannon while attempting to resupply BRP Sierra Madre on Ayungin Shoal on Dec. 10, 2023. Jay Tarriela/X

MANILA — The European Union’s envoy to the Philippines on Sunday the importance of dispute settlement under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea as the Chinese Coast Guard again used water cannons against Philippine ships headed to Ayungin Shoal to resupply the BRP Sierra Madre, which has been grounded there since 1999.

According to the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea, the water cannons damaged M/L Kalayaan, a civilian rescue boat owned by the municipality of Kalayaan that had to be towed back to safety.

BRP Cabra, meanwhile, was damaged when a Chinese Coast Guard vessel rammed into it.

“UNCLOS dispute settlement mechanisms maintain the rule of law,” EU Ambassador Luc Veron said on X in response to “another deeply troubling incident” in the West Philippine Sea.

“The 2016 UNCLOS Tribunal Award is a valuable framework for peaceful resolution,” he also said, referring to the ruling that China has refused to acknowledge.

“Water cannons and dangerous sea maneuvers aren't a legitimate alternative,” he also said.

In a statement on Saturday on a similar incident near Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborogh, Panatag Shoal), Veron said that water cannons are not “useful for peacefully resolving disputes.”

In a separate statement, French Ambassador Marie Fontanel pointed out that the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea was opened for signature by the countries of the world on Dec. 10, 1983.

"Today, more than ever, France recalls the value of international law to ensure freedom of navigation and is, once again, seriously concerned by the use of water cannons in the Philippine EEZ to prevent a resupply mission to BRP Sierra Madre," she also said.

The Embassy of New Zealand, meanwhile, said it is "deeply concerned" over the incidents in the West Philippine Sea.

"These actions pose real risks to safety and lives, and risk undermining regional stability. New Zealand again firmly calls for all parties to resolve disputes peacefully in full accordance with UNCLOS," it said.

The Chinese Coast Guard claims Unaizah Mae 1 ignored warnings and "swerved in an unprofessional and dangerous manner and deliberately rammed CCG boat 21556."

Agence France-Presse also quotes the Chinese Coast Guard as saying "the responsibility lies entirely with the Philippine side."

US STANDS BY TREATY ALLY

In a statement on X, US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson called out the "[People's Republic of China] aggression" that she said "undermines regional stability in defiance of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific."

The Philippines has mended fences with the US, its treaty ally and former colonizer, under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and has increased engagement after the previous Duterte administration's pursuit of better relations with countries like China and Russia.

Carlson said Sunday that the US "stands with the Philippines and partners in vehemently condemning the PRC's repeated illegal and dangerous actions against Philippine vessels, including disrupting the Philippine resupply mission to [BRP Sierra Madre] today."