MANILA — Police have arrested two people in a Quezon City buy-bust operation that also led to the confiscation of hundreds of thousands of pesos worth of shabu.

The two suspects were caught in the act of selling the drugs in Barangay Santo Niño last Thursday, the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said.

“A police officer acted as a poseur buyer and bought P1,500 worth of shabu from the suspect, and at the given pre-arranged signal, they were apprehended,” the QCPD said in a press release.

Police confiscated 40 grams of suspected shabu worth P272,000, a cell phone, two coin purses, and the drug-bust money.

PBGen. Redrico Maranan, QCPD district director , said the anti-illegal drugs operations "would greatly contribute in lessening the drug proliferation in our area of responsibility."

The suspects are currently detained at Galas Police Station 11 and will face charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.