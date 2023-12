Photo courtesy of NAIA-IADITG

MANILA— Authorities seized P67.3 million worth of suspected shabu inside a parcel at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) complex in Pasay City on Tuesday.



Based on a report from the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (NAIA-IADITG), the parcel contained around 9.898 kilograms of white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, which was concealed in metal pulleys.



Authorities said the parcel was declared as "spare parts" and consigned to a Filipina.



More details to follow.