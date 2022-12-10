MANILA - Tropical Depression Rosal maintained its strength as it moved northwestward over the Philippine Sea, just south of Quezon province, on Saturday, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over parts of Catanduanes (Pandan, Gigmoto, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga, Caramoran), while signals in Camarines Sur and Albay were lifted.

The center of Rosal was last spotted 285 kilometers south of Infanta, Quezon, packing sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour with gusts reaching 55kph.

The tropical cyclone is moving north-northeast at 15 kph.

Rosal is set to move away northwestward from Luzon in the coming days, according to PAGASA.

PAGASA image

PAGASA said in the next 24 hours, occasional gusts associated with the northeast monsoon may also be experienced over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Apayao, and the northern parts of Ilocos Norte and Cagayan.

The combined effects of the surge of the northeast monsoon and the tropical cyclone may also bring moderate to rough seas over the seaboards of Central Luzon and the eastern and western seaboards of Southern Luzon, the state weather bureau added.

"These conditions may be risky for those using small seacrafts. Mariners are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions," PAGASA said. -- with a report from Ariel Rojas, ABS-CBN News

