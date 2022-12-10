MANILA — Expect weekend rains in large parts of Luzon and Visayas as the low pressure area (LPA) east of Bicol developed into Tropical Depression Rosal, according to the state weather bureau.

Located 215 kilometers east of Juban town in Sorsogon at 3 a.m., the LPA inside the Philippine area strengthened into a storm at 8 a.m. Saturday, PAGASA said.

It will now be called Rosal.

The tropical cyclone will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, and Visayas, said PAGASA's 24-hour weather bulletin issued early Saturday.

Cagayan Valley will also experience rains due to the shear line, it added.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, could expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms because of the shear line and localized thunderstorms.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.