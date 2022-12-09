RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — A low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine area may intensify into a tropical cyclone this weekend and stir rains over vast swaths of the country, state weather bureau said on Friday.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA said the brewing storm's trough or extension and the shear line, an area where cold and warm air meet, would bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region in the next 24 hours.



"Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible," PAGASA warned.

The LPA was 415 kilometers east-northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur at 10 a.m. It may develop into a tropical depression within 24 to 48 hours and will be named Rosal, the weather agency said.



The potential storm will move closer to Caraga and Eastern Visayas on Friday, northern Samar and Bicol the next day, and east of Quezon and Aurora provinces by Sunday, PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja said.

