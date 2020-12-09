'Bawal bumirit': Will COVID-19 lead to karaoke ban?

Retrato sa Baseco breakwater sa Tondo, Maynila noong Pebrero 3, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Local governments are urged to prohibit karaoke sessions due to a higher chance of it spreading COVID-19, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said Thursday.

Some city officials earlier banned daytime karaoke sessions to not disturb students as the country shifted to distance learning.

Officials have also prohibited caroling and Christmas parties ahead of the holidays.

"Isama na rin natin dito 'yung kantahan katulad ng karaoke session kasi sabi ng DOH mas higit na nakakahawa pag ikaw ay kumakanta kumpara sa nagsasalita," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Let's also include singing such as karaoke sessions because DOH said it is more infectious compared with speaking.)

"Mga 448 percent daw na mas nakakahawa sapagkat talagang 'yung aerosol mo d'yan lalabas kasi bibirit ka."

(It's more infectious by 448 percent because aerosol will come out while you're singing.)

Año, meantime, warned local officials to strictly implement and monitor minimum health protocols in their areas after parties were held in a Batangas resort and in a private Boracay residence.

"Patapusin natin ang taong ito. Maganda na ang ating numero, wag na natin sanang abusuhin pa. Biglang babalik tayo sa nangyari satin noong Marso at August," he said.

(Let's finish this year with good numbers, let's not abuse it because we might go back to what happened in March and August.)

"Hanggat maaari ayaw na nating bumalik sa lockdown kasi maraming epekto sa buhay ng tao. So pakiusap, pakisama, at pang-unawa lang."

(As much as possible we don't want to go return to lockdown because it has many effects on the lives of people. So let's please coordinate and understand each other.)