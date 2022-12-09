DSWD prepares for looming tropical cyclone

MANILA — Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo on Friday said the agency is prepared amid the threat of a looming tropical cyclone this weekend.

He met with the regional directors of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to check their preparations.

"Sana 'di ito gumaya sa Odette kahit similar ang track nila," Tulfo said, referring to the low pressure area (LPA) east of Mindanao.

(I hope its strength doesn't reach that of Odette, although they have a similar track.)

State weather bureau PAGASA said the LPA inside the Philippine area could intensify into a tropical cyclone this weekend and bring rains over vast swaths of the country.

Tulfo said 500,000 food packs have been prepositioned and are ready to be deployed in case the weather disturbance picks up strength.

The DSWD said their personnel will be working even during the weekend to prepare for the potential storm.