China ready to raise cooperation with PH, says envoy

Chinese ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian attends the opening of a photo exhibit on Philippines-China cooperation at the FFCCCII Building in Binondo, Manila on April 20, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — China on Friday repeated its readiness to elevate its level of cooperation with the Philippines while engaging in “friendly consultation” and handling differences and disputes “properly.”

In his closing remarks during the 7th Manila Forum organized by the Chinese Embassy and the Association for the Philippines-China Understanding (APCU), Chinese Ambassador in Manila Huang Xilian said Beijing welcomes Manila as an “important partner” in pursuing China's modernization.

Among the attendees were former President and APCU chair emeritus Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, Senator Koko Pimentel, and former Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi.



Huang cited the recent meeting of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and Chinese President Xi Jinping where he said the two leaders came up with “many important consensuses” in building a more robust and strong bilateral relationship.

“We are committed to elevating the level of our cooperation to the benefit of our two peoples. At the same time, we stick to friendly consultation and handle differences and disputes properly. The blueprint of China-Philippines relations has been painted and it’s time for us to take concrete actions to make it happen,” Huang said.

His statement came a day after the Philippine military said Chinese militia vessels in the West Philippine Sea were allegedly moving closer to the province of Palawan.

Marcos is scheduled to visit China even as Manila recently sent Beijing a note verbale over the reported seizure by Chinese coast guard personnel of its country's rocket debris Filipino troops had retrieved in the disputed South China Sea.

China's assertive posture in the South China Sea has been the source of tensions between Beijing and other countries such as the Philippines.