AFP Western Command confirms Chinese militia vessels moving closer to Palawan
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 08 2022 11:06 PM

Chinese militia vessels in the West Philippine Sea are believed to be edging closer to the Philippine province of Palawan. A Philippine expert on maritime law believes China's supposed swarming in the area is meant to discourage Filipinos from fishing there. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 8, 2022