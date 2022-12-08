Home  >  News

AFP Western Command confirms Chinese militia vessels moving closer to Palawan

Posted at Dec 08 2022 11:06 PM

Chinese militia vessels in the West Philippine Sea are believed to be edging closer to the Philippine province of Palawan.

A Philippine expert on maritime law believes China’s supposed swarming in the area is meant to discourage Filipinos from fishing there. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 8, 2022
 
