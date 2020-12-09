Suspect linked to Cebu lawyer slay arrested in Laguna

MANILA - Authorities arrested a security guard allegedly involved in the killing of a 51-year-old lawyer in Cebu City last month.

Joey Luis Wee was gunned down by unidentified gunmen in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City.

The National Bureau of Investigation-Laguna District Office said in a statement the suspect, 55, was arrested after coordinating with the NBI Central Office and NBI-Cebu, saying the guard already left Manila.

Initial information received by NBI-Laguna added the suspect was traced to Laguna. Authorities responded and found the suspect residing in Cabuyao town.

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines Cebu Chapter, through its president, Atty. Regal Oliva, earlier condemned Wee's slaying.

"We call for justice," Oliva said in a social media post.

The case is under investigation.

Wee was one of the lawyers who defended officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways over the overpriced lampposts in Cebu City that were erected during the ASEAN Summit over a decade ago. -- With a report from Zyan Ambrosio, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO