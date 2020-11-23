Cebu lawyer gunned down

A 51-year-old lawyer was gunned down Monday afternoon by unidentified gunmen after disembarking from his vehicle on the way to his office in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City.

The victim was identified as Joey Luis Wee, a Cebu-based lawyer. According to an official report from Cebu City Police Office, two suspects ran towards the lawyer and shot him twice.

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines Cebu Chapter, through its president, Atty. Regal Oliva, confirmed Wee's death after he was rushed to the hospital.

"We call for justice," Oliva said in a social media post.

"The attempt to take any life will never be tolerated in a civilized society. The brazen attack to our brother in the legal profession is taken as an attack to the whole legal community. We call upon all concerned agencies of government to immediately address this case and see to it that all perpetrators be brought to justice," added Oliva.



The IBP condemned the shooting.

The police has yet to comment on the motive behind the crime.

Wee was one of the lawyers who defended officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways over the overpriced lamp posts in Cebu City that were erected during the ASEAN Summit over a decade ago.

- report from Annie Perez