MANILA — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Friday it had reached out to China following an alleged allision between a Chinese flag vessel and a Filipino fishing boat in waters off Paluan, Occidental Mindoro this week.

PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Galvan said they were tracking down the Chinese bulk carrier vessel MV TAI HANG 8 which was heading to Indonesia.

“The report says that the vessel is Chinese flag and we now are coordinating with the flag state. May existing protocol tayo to go after maritime offenders,” said Galvan.

Five Filipino fishermen were rescued after the Dec. 5 allision caused their boat to capsize.

The PCG said that based on the accounts of the survivors, their boat was stationary and attached to a payao, a type of fish aggregating device, when they were allegedly struck by the MV TAI HANG 8. The foreign vessel supposedly left them adrift as it continued its voyage.

The captain and owner of the fishing boat were advised to file a marine protest.

Galvan assured the public that the PCG was taking the matter seriously.

“This goes for any users of our seas. If they commit a mistake, an offense in our waters, we’ll go after them anywhere in the world through the existing protocols that we have with other coast guards,” he said.

